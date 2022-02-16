NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $774,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ENTG opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day moving average is $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.16.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
