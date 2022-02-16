NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

