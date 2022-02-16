NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RJF opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.86. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,819 shares of company stock worth $5,301,063. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

