NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 68 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH stock opened at $264.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $230.89 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

