Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) were down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 2,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.
About Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordic Semiconductor ASA (NDCVF)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.