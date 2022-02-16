NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NMIH opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.43. NMI has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NMI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,501,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after buying an additional 319,391 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 134,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NMI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 645.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 108,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

