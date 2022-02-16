NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.
Shares of NMIH opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.43. NMI has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NMI (NMIH)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.