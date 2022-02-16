NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in NMI by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 103,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

NMIH opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.67. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

