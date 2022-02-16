NICE (NICE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect NICE to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NICE stock opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. NICE has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.20.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
