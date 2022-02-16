NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.970-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXRT. Colliers Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.03. 153,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,189. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.96, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 55.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

