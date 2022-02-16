Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Trading 5.7% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.30. 4,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,155,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Specifically, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after buying an additional 159,147 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after buying an additional 481,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,140,000 after buying an additional 1,283,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

