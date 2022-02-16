New BitShares (NBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.86 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. New BitShares has a total market cap of $31.86 million and $1.61 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, New BitShares has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00044211 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.22 or 0.07051766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,517.56 or 0.99660158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002912 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

