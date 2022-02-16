NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NMTC stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. 149,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,358. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.88% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NMTC shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

