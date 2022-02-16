Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 73,055 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,055 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,865,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

