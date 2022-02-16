Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 6,285 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.50% of UMH Properties worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 128,304 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMH. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Aegis boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.