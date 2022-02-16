Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 618,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,721,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 502,906 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

