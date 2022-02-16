Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.27. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.79 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

