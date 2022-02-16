Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 1,261 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 241,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

