NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

