Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,000 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 355,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,766.7 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Nearmap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS NEAPF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Nearmap has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

