NCR (NYSE:NCR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion.NCR also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NCR stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,429. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NCR by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in NCR by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NCR by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NCR by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,978 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

