NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on NCC Group from GBX 335 ($4.53) to GBX 280 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.60) to GBX 310 ($4.19) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.91) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.19) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.91) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 327.67 ($4.43).

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 191.80 ($2.60) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 218.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.83. The company has a market cap of £594.16 million and a PE ratio of 63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 179 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.71).

In related news, insider Julie Chakraverty acquired 9,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £18,475.60 ($25,000.81). Also, insider Adam Palser acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($73,071.72).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

