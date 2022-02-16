Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Up 68.5% in January

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the January 15th total of 50,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NRP stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,442. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.69. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $39.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

