Natixis Takes $278,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Natixis bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW opened at $138.03 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $110.16 and a twelve month high of $142.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.