Natixis Makes New Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Natixis bought a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after buying an additional 1,513,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after buying an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 24.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 709,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after buying an additional 139,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE CWH opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

