Natixis Invests $394,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,902,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 218,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,207,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.93 and its 200-day moving average is $129.72.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.