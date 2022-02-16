Natixis Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Natixis grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AU stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

