Natixis Acquires Shares of 4,997 Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $2,796,500.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,846 shares of company stock worth $3,547,652. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

