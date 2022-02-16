Natixis Acquires New Holdings in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Natixis purchased a new position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 154,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UXIN. FMR LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Uxin by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,987,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Uxin by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 138,897 shares in the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uxin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Uxin Limited has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $421.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter.

Uxin Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.