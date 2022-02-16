National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.19% of National Bank worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in National Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in National Bank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in National Bank by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.28. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

