NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
NH stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.75. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.00.
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.
