NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NH stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.75. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NantHealth by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

