NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) were down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.55. Approximately 190,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 143,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.93.

A number of analysts have commented on GRA shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of C$709.33 million and a P/E ratio of -49.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.66.

