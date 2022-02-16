Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $10.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $179.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.