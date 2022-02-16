Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Murphy USA has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $10.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $179.83 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $202.20. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.31.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUSA. Raymond James raised their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

