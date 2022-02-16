Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Down 3.6% on Insider Selling

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $32.40. 61,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,029,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

Specifically, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $6,528,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

