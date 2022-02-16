M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Plans $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

M&T Bank has raised its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. M&T Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $14.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $183.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average is $153.96. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.