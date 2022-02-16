Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of COOP opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

