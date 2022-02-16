Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

COOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

