Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:COOP)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

COOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.