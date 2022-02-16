Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOS. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.06.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Mosaic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Mosaic by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

