Mortice (LON:MORT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The stock has a market cap of £6.39 million and a PE ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.
About Mortice (LON:MORT)
