Mortice (LON:MORT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The stock has a market cap of £6.39 million and a PE ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.

About Mortice (LON:MORT)

Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.

