MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €76.22 ($86.62).

MOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

ETR MOR opened at €26.37 ($29.97) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $900.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.81. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €25.21 ($28.65) and a fifty-two week high of €98.12 ($111.50).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

