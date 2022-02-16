Morgan Stanley Takes Position in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 884,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,150,000. Morgan Stanley owned 2.36% of Duolingo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,522,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $49,908,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $430,353,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
Duolingo stock opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.55. Duolingo Inc has a 52 week low of $78.05 and a 52 week high of $204.99.
DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.
About Duolingo
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
