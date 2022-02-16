Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,080,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 13,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of MS traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 450,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,823,063. The company has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

