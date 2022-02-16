Morgan Stanley Has $142.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Cintas worth $142,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Cintas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Cintas by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $377.75 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $321.39 and a one year high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

