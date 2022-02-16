Morgan Stanley Has $138.42 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $138,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,911,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,539,000 after purchasing an additional 207,749 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $2,435,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,087 shares of company stock worth $23,131,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $105.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

