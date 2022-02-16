Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 191,375 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $158,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $385.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $413.78 and a 200-day moving average of $426.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

