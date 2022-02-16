Moore Capital Management LP Takes $8.24 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $137,568,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,602,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 192,615 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,127,000 after acquiring an additional 186,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 71.9% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 369,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,933,000 after acquiring an additional 154,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.
Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.