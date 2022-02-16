Moore Capital Management LP Takes $8.24 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $137,568,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,602,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 192,615 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,127,000 after acquiring an additional 186,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 71.9% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 369,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,933,000 after acquiring an additional 154,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

AMP stock opened at $308.49 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $212.79 and a one year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.77.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

