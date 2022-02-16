Moore Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,971 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of Visteon worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Visteon by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 221,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

VC opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.16 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

