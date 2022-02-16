Moore Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 385,806 IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 385,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISEE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 29.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 99.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 269,640 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 17.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 112,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms bought 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.44.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

