Moore Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 123,317 Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Arena Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $94.50.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
