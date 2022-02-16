Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 311,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYAN. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

RYAN stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

